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Woman injured in Italy car ramming in May dies

Police working at the scene after a car drove into pedestrians in the Italian city of Modena on May 16.

MILAN - A woman injured by a runaway driver with a history of mental health problems in northern Italy in May has died of her injuries.

The 55-year-old woman was seriously injured along with her husband and six others in the car ramming in the city of Modena and never regained conscious, the local hospital said in a statement.

Another victim who had both legs amputated has returned home to Germany.

Salim el Koudri, 31, an Italian of Moroccan origin ran over eight people on a busy street in the city centre on May 16.

The unemployed economics graduate, had been treated in the past for a schizoid personality disorder.

He ran from the car, but was stopped by passerby and was later arrested.

“This bereavement strengthens our demand for full justice with regard to those responsible for this terrible attack,” Massimo Mezzetti, the mayor of Modena, said in a statement.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to stand by the injured and we reaffirm our commitment, at the upcoming trial, to represent a wounded community,” he said. AFP