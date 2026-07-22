Woman injured in Italy car ramming in May dies
- A woman injured in a car ramming attack in Modena, Italy, in May has died from her injuries after never regaining consciousness.
- The attacker, Salim el Koudri, a 31-year-old with a history of schizoid personality disorder, ran over eight people and was arrested after being stopped by bystanders.
- Modena's mayor vowed to seek full justice for the victims and support the injured community at the upcoming trial.
AI generated
MILAN - A woman injured by a runaway driver with a history of mental health problems in northern Italy in May has died of her injuries.
The 55-year-old woman was seriously injured along with her husband and six others in the car ramming in the city of Modena and never regained conscious, the local hospital said in a statement.
Another victim who had both legs amputated has returned home to Germany.
Salim el Koudri, 31, an Italian of Moroccan origin ran over eight people on a busy street in the city centre on May 16.
The unemployed economics graduate, had been treated in the past for a schizoid personality disorder.
He ran from the car, but was stopped by passerby and was later arrested.
“This bereavement strengthens our demand for full justice with regard to those responsible for this terrible attack,” Massimo Mezzetti, the mayor of Modena, said in a statement.
“We will continue to do everything in our power to stand by the injured and we reaffirm our commitment, at the upcoming trial, to represent a wounded community,” he said. AFP