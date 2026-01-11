Woman dies, buildings damaged in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Voronezh, governor says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jan 11 - A woman died and three other people were injured in an overnight Ukrainian drone attack on the southern Russian city of Voronezh, the region’s Governor Alexander Gusev said on Sunday.

More than 10 apartment buildings, about 10 private houses, a secondary school and several administrative buildings were damaged in the attack on the city, Gusev said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Our city was subjected to one of the heaviest drone attacks since the start of the special military operation," Gusev said, using Moscow’s term for its war in Ukraine.

The full-scale of the attack on Voronezh, which lies 470 km (292 miles) from Moscow and roughly 250 km (155 miles) from the border with Ukraine, was not immediately clear. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Ukraine says it strikes targets inside Russia in the war that Moscow launched nearly four years ago to disrupt the Kremlin's war effort and in response to repeated missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, including energy facilities.

Russia launched a hypersonic missile on Friday at a site in Ukraine near NATO-member Poland, a strike Kyiv’s European allies portrayed as an effort to deter them from continuing support for Ukraine. REUTERS