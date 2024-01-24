Woman dies after car rams French farmers' roadblock

FOIX, France - A car rammed into a roadblock put up by protesting farmers in southwestern France on Jan 23, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband and teenage daughter.

Farmers have been blocking roads across the country in protest at what they say are deteriorating conditions in the agriculture sector.

The three occupants of the car that crashed into the barrier on a motorway in the southwestern department of Ariege were taken into police custody on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, police said.

The vehicle was travelling on the dual-lane carriageway leading to the roadblock despite it being clearly marked as closed to traffic because of the protest, Ariege prefect Simon Bertoux told reporters.

But a local prosecutor, Mr Olivier Mouysset, said that early results of the investigation suggested that the car, carrying a couple and a friend, had not rammed the barrier intentionally.

In the dark, the car ran into a wall made of bales of straw at the roadblock, hit the three people and only came to a halt when it crashed into the trailer of a tractor, Mr Mouysset said.

‘At speed’

A police source added that the car was travelling “at speed” as it drove into the barrier.

A test showed that the driver, a 44-year-old man, was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

All three occupants of the car are Armenian nationals, Mr Bertoux said.

The broader southwestern Occitanie region has been a focal point of farmers’ protests in recent days.

Farming union representatives on Jan 22 met Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to discuss their grievances, which include low food prices, rising charges for farmers, higher fuel prices and environmental protection rules that they say are unacceptable.

The woman who was killed was a member of the powerful FNSEA farmers union which has been leading nationwide protests.