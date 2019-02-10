Woman 'completely eaten' alive by pigs in Russia

UDMURTIA, RUSSIA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A woman from a village in the Malopurginsky district of Udmurtia, in Russia, suffered a gruesome death after she was eaten alive by pigs.

The 56-year-old unidentified woman was believed to have suffered an epileptic seizure and fallen into a pig pen on Feb 1, Russian media and Sky News reported on Friday (Feb 8).

When she fell in the pen, the pigs started attacking her. Her face, shoulders and ears were "completely eaten", and the woman died due to blood loss, as per another report by news.au.com.

Her husband only found her body the next day, as he had gone to bed early because he was not feeling well.

"The opinion of forensic experts has been requested in this case," a spokesman for the regional Investigative Committee said on the matter.

Detectives investigating the death said they had not seen such a "shocking case" in recent years.