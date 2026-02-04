Woman claims she was drugged before son of Norway’s crown princess Marius Borg Hoiby raped her

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A court sketch depicts Marius Borg Hoiby (centre), flanked by his defence attorneys, during the first day of the trial against him on Feb 3.

– A woman on Feb 4 told a court in Oslo that she believed she was drugged before being raped by the son of Norway’s future queen at his parents’ royal estate.

Marius Borg Hoiby, Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s 29-year-old son from a relationship before her 2001 marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, is on trial accused of 38 crimes, including four alleged rapes and assaults.

He has pleaded not guilty to the most serious offences. He faces up to 16 years in prison if convicted.

On the second day of the trial in Oslo’s district court that has rocked the Norwegian royal family, the first alleged victim to testify resumed her testimony from Feb 3 about a 2018 after-party at Hoiby’s own residence on his parents’ Skaugum estate outside the capital.

She described a brief, consensual sexual encounter with Hoiby, telling the court she cut it off.

Police then contacted her years later when they discovered footage and images showing what they described as Hoiby raping her while she slept – events she had no recollection of, describing “a big black hole”.

“I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe that Marius would do something like that to me. It’s a betrayal and a shock,” she said, recalling the moment that police showed her the images.

The prosecution has argued that she was not in a state to defend herself on the night in question.

Pictures and video footage shown to the court were not shared with the media, which has also been restricted from publishing the names of the alleged victim.

“Look at my face: do I look conscious? You can clearly see that I’m totally unconscious. It almost looks like I’m not breathing,” she told the court on Feb 4 , referring to the images.

“I suspect that I probably ingested something without my knowledge,” she said.

Asked if she thought she had been drugged, she replied: “That’s what I believe. 100 per cent.”

The defence was quick to point out that she had said the opposite when questioned by police, that she did not think she had been drugged.

Opposite versions

The four alleged rapes – one of which supposedly occurred while Hoiby was on holiday with his royal stepfather in the Lofoten Islands in 2023 – all took place after consensual sex, often following evenings of heavy drinking when the women were not in a state to defend themselves, the prosecution claimed on Feb 3 .

The defence argued meanwhile that Hoiby “perceived all of the acts as perfectly normal and consensual sexual relations”.

“It’s a crowd where there is a lot of drug use, not just alcohol but also illegal substances like cocaine and other things,” Hoiby’s lawyer, Ms Ellen Holager Andenaes, said on Feb 3 .

“And it has to be said that sex also plays a very important role in what goes on in these circles,” she added.

Hoiby is expected to testify before the court on Feb 4 at 1pm local time .

Doubts have, however, emerged about whether he will be able to take the stand, after appearing nervous and agitated in court on Feb 3 .

“We’ll see,” one of his lawyers, Mr Petar Sekulic, told reporters on Feb 4 when asked as he arrived at the courthouse whether his client was ready to testify.

The scandal – the biggest in the history of the Norwegian monarchy, according to experts – has tarnished the image of the royal family.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and heir apparent Haakon do not plan to attend the seven-week trial, which has drawn massive media attention.

The palace confirmed on Feb 4 that the crown princess had postponed a planned private trip abroad.

Torn between her roles as mother and future queen, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 52, is fighting battles on several other fronts.

She has come under heavy fire over recently unsealed US documents revealing her close friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.