Woman charged with assault after UK politician Nigel Farage ‘milkshaked’

A young woman (left) throws a milkshake at Mr Nigel Farage, leader of the right-wing Reform UK party in Britain. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Jun 05, 2024, 11:58 PM
Published
Jun 05, 2024, 11:11 PM

LONDON - A 25-year-old woman has been charged with the offences of assault by beating and criminal damage after throwing a milkshake over Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Reform Party, during an election campaign event.

Mr Farage was launching his bid for a seat in parliament in the town of Clacton-on-Sea, in south-east England, when a woman threw a drink in his face from close range as he left a pub.

Mr Farage appeared unhurt and later laughed off the incident in a video posted on social media.

A police statement on June 5 said the woman would appear in court on July 2.

Mr Farage was previously doused in milkshake in 2019 while campaigning for the Brexit Party, Reform's predecessor, in Newcastle before a European Parliament election.

His attacker on that occasion was ordered to pay for his suit to be cleaned after pleading guilty to common assault and criminal damage. REUTERS

