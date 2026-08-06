Woman charged after four stabbed in central London

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Police Officers stand at a cordon near the Shaftesbury Theatre, pictured from Endell Road in Covent Garden, central London on August 5, 2026. A woman was arrested after four men were stabbed in Covent Garden.

London – A 47-year-old woman was charged on Aug 6 after four men were stabbed in central London with what is believed to be a pair of scissors.

Stella Gollovena was charged with four counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police said the midday stabbing on Aug 5 was thought to be an “isolated mental health-related incident” and officers had seized a pair of scissors at the scene.

Gollovena was in custody and due to appear in Highbury Magistrates’ Court in London later on Aug 6 .

The four victims aged 34 to 56 were taken to hospital with stab wounds, and have since been discharged after their injuries were assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Emergency services responded to the stabbing incident in the popular tourist neighbourhood of Covent Garden, near shops, theatres and a popular market.

Witnesses working in a nearby restaurant said police had used tasers to arrest the woman, who was known locally as a homeless person who regularly frequented the area.

Police did not confirm the use of tasers in their statements. AFP