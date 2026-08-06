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Woman charged after four stabbed in central London

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Police Officers stand at a cordon near the Shaftesbury Theatre, pictured from Endell Road in Covent Garden, central London on August 5. A woman was arrested after four men were stabbed in Covent Garden, a busy area of central London popular with tourists, the Metropolitan Police said

Police Officers stand at a cordon near the Shaftesbury Theatre, pictured from Endell Road in Covent Garden, central London on August 5, 2026. A woman was arrested after four men were stabbed in Covent Garden.

PHOTO: AFP

  • A 47-year-old woman, Stella Gollovena, was charged with wounding four men with scissors in central London.
  • The incident on Aug 5 in Covent Garden is believed to be an isolated mental health-related case.
  • All four victims were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been discharged.

AI generated

London – A 47-year-old woman was charged on Aug 6 after four men were stabbed in central London with what is believed to be a pair of scissors.

Stella Gollovena was charged with four counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police said the midday stabbing on Aug 5 was thought to be an “isolated mental health-related incident” and officers had seized a pair of scissors at the scene.

Gollovena was in custody and due to appear in Highbury Magistrates’ Court in London later on Aug 6.

The four victims aged 34 to 56 were taken to hospital with stab wounds, and have since been discharged after their injuries were assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Emergency services responded to the stabbing incident in the popular tourist neighbourhood of Covent Garden, near shops, theatres and a popular market.

Witnesses working in a nearby restaurant said police had used tasers to arrest the woman, who was known locally as a homeless person who regularly frequented the area.

Police did not confirm the use of tasers in their statements. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.