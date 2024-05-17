Witness says 'I was trying to take a picture' with Slovak PM Robert Fico when he was shot

HANDLOVA, Slovakia - Richard Krajcik was hoping to get a selfie with Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico in the main square of his hometown of Handlova when shots rang out.

Mr Krajcik was just steps away when Mr Fico stretched out his hand to greet a crowd gathered behind a security barrier and a gunman fired a quick succession of shots at the nationalist leader on May 15.

Even as Mr Fico crumpled and fell backwards over a park bench, the train conductor thought the gunshots might be firecrackers.

“I only realised that he was shot after the second gunshot.

“Everything happened so fast,” Mr Krajcik told AFP, as he gazed at the spot where Mr Fico was shot.

Mr Krajick, 21, like many others in Handlova, is still coming to terms with the assassination attempt that shattered the tranquil life of this small town tucked among the wooded hills of central Slovakia.

“It is so shocking... I never thought something like this could ever happen in Handlova,” he said.