With sea off-limits, Odesa's residents rally home-front war effort

ODESA, UKRAINE (AFP) - Olga Jarova points to a nice spot on the restaurant terrace where President Volodymyr Zelensky sat on his visits to Odesa, Ukraine's Black Sea port now under de facto Russian blockade.

Before the invasion, Datcha, the restaurant that Ms Jarova manages in a 19th-century stately home, mirrored the atmosphere in this historic city of sailors founded by Catherine the Great: nostalgic and carefree.

Odesa has so far escaped capture but Russia warns that any ship venturing into its surrounding waters can expect to be met by its cannons.

Kyiv mined the harbour as a preventative measure after the invasion began.

The city, a multicultural crossroads of a million inhabitants, has found itself isolated, forced to turn away from the sea and become more inward looking.

"Turbot, red mullet, goby... 80 per cent of our fish used to come from the Black Sea," Ms Jarova told AFP.

"But now offshore fishing is banned."

In the morning, volunteers get busy cooking to feed people in need in Ukraine for free. But as they can no longer get fresh fish from the Black Sea, they have to cook fish imported from Asia.

Because they only ever cooked locally caught fish before, they have had to learn how to prepare this new "catch", says 47-year-old Jarova.

"With the catch from Asia, we didn't know how to season it at the beginning," she says with a smile.

An air-raid siren goes off, a harsh reminder that Odesa is living somewhat on borrowed time.

About 130km to the east, the city of Mykolaiv has been holding the defence of southern Ukraine.

Mykolaiv has been regularly targeted by Russian forces since the start of their invasion on Feb 24 but the Ukrainians have prevented them taking all the coast - despite near daily bombings.