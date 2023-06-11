With probes of Russian lines, Ukraine’s counteroffensive takes shape

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine - In the south, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting on an unforgiving landscape, table-flat farmland with little cover for troops trying to advance.

And a 100km away, they are attacking across the plains, pushing towards a strategic railway junction.

Farther east, they are targeting Russian positions on the hills outside Bakhmut, a city in ruins that fell to Russian forces last month after the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.

In fierce battles along the front line this past week, Ukraine’s counteroffensive is taking shape, presenting a major pivot in the war.

With each clash, Ukraine is trying to show that it can attack anywhere, while trying to make Russia defend everywhere.

After days of silence on the extent of the fighting, President Volodymyr Zelensky offered the strongest confirmation yet on Saturday that the long-awaited counteroffensive had begun.

“Counteroffensive and defensive actions are being taken in Ukraine,” he said, at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine.

“At what stage, I will not disclose in detail.”

The multipronged assault, concentrated along the front in the south and the east, is a test run of Ukraine’s new arsenal of Western tanks and armoured vehicles as well as tens of thousands of newly mobilised soldiers who trained in Europe for months in preparation for the fighting.