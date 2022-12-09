Wirecard CEO gets day in court after two years behind bars

MUNICH – Markus Braun makes his first public appearance in court on Thursday, more than two years after his high-flying digital-payment company Wirecard collapsed under the weight of fraud allegations, wiping out billions in shareholder value and destroying Germany’s efforts to breed a new technology champion rivaling Silicon Valley.

The Munich Regional Court opened the case against Braun and two co-accused on Thursday in a spacious courtroom located in the Stadelheim prison, among Germany’s largest prison complexes. With more than three dozen journalists registered to follow the proceedings, the trial is set to stretch well into 2024 as the presiding five judges pour over material collected in more than 700 binders of documents.

The case will retrace the steps leading up to the early months of 2020, when Wirecard fought an increasingly futile battle to portray itself as a digital payment pioneer under assault from short sellers and journalists alleging the company was built on fraud.

In the end, the business quickly crumbled, with Wirecard first admitting that more than US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) in cash it had previously reported as merely missing likely never existed, and the company then filed for insolvency a few days later on June 25, 2020.

By that time, Braun, an Austrian who nurtured a cerebral aura with his rimless spectacles, had already been arrested. He has remained in custody for the best part of two years, making only a brief public appearance in Berlin two years ago in November where he was questioned by a parliamentary committee seeking to shed light on the scandal. He provided no insights into what may have led to the breakdown of the erstwhile darling of investors and politicians.

Braun appeared in court on Thursday in the instantly recognisable suit and black turtleneck sweater, following closely as prosecutors read through the more than 80 pages of charges.

Prosecutor Matthias Buehring detailed how Braun, his co-accused and others at Wirecard allegedly set up an elaborate system of fake accounts and payments to make credit providers and investors believe Wirecrad was a thriving business.

“The goal was to inflate the balance sheet and the sales to make the company look financially stronger and dress it up as more attractive for investors and clients,” said Mr Buehring. They wanted “to conceal that the real business of Wirecard was loss-making and the loans sought were needed to prevent its collapse.”

Warning signs

Wirecard’s demise proved an embarrassment for Germany’s regulatory and political institutions because red flags had existed for years. Damning reports by short sellers like Fraser Perring and a series of articles by the Financial Times questioned the management’s accounting of business in Asia and the Middle East, charges the company always denied. Instead, Munich prosecutors initially took the company’s side, going as far as investigating journalists and short sellers instead of Wirecard.

As a result of Wirecard’s collapse, the head of the Bafin financial watchdog, Mr Felix Hufeld, was forced to step down in early 2021.

Prosecutors finalised their probe into Wirecard’s decline and fall in March, having spent almost two years retracing the company’s demise. They have charged Braun alongside two co-defendants – former chief accountant Stephan von Erffa and Oliver Bellenhaus, who ran a Wirecard company in Dubai and who has become a key witness.

According to prosecutors, the trio “invented purportedly extremely profitable businesses, particularly in Asia” to make believe that Wirecard was a successful company. In reality though, underlying assets in Dubai, the Philippines and Singapore did not exist and paperwork was forged, according to prosecutors.