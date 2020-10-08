Wind of change in UK

Kite surfers in front of the Burbo Bank offshore wind farm on Tuesday near New Brighton, Britain.

On the same day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged that offshore wind farms would generate enough electricity to power every home in the country within a decade.

At a Conservative Party conference, he announced £160 million (S$281 million) to upgrade ports and factories for building turbines to help the country "build back greener" and said Britain would become "the world leader in clean wind energy".

The plan aims to create 2,000 jobs in construction and support 60,000 more.