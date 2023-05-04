William and Kate visit London pub ahead of King Charles’ coronation

LONDON – Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, took a trip by Tube to a London pub on Thursday and told locals that preparations are still being nailed down for his father King Charles III’s coronation, the most significant royal event in a generation.

King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday in a grand ceremony dating back some 1,000 years.

Prince William and Kate were greeted by crowds outside the Dog and Duck pub in Soho, the heart of London’s night-time economy, before heading inside to meet regulars, publicans and business owners.

“I hope all goes well, fingers crossed,” said Prince William, who pulled a pint of “Kingmaker” beer himself inside the 19th Century hostelry.

Asked about the upcoming celebrations, Kate, who sipped a pint of beer as she chatted to the guests, said: “It’s going to be a busy time. We’re getting there. I still feel like we’re trying to get ducks in a row.”

On Saturday, Prince William, the heir, and Kate will follow King Charles’ golden coach in a carriage procession through central London.

For their trip to the pub, the royals took a less glamorous mode of transport, riding on the Elizabeth underground train line named in honour of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS