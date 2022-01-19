Will you resign? British PM Johnson says 'no'

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday (Jan 19) he would not resign and people should await the outcome of an inquiry into alleged parties held in his Downing Street residence during coronavirus lockdowns.

Asked by an opposition Liberal Democrat lawmaker whether it was now time to resign, Mr Johnson told Parliament: "No."

"I apologise sincerely for any misjudgments that were made," he added, before asking her to "wait for the inquiry next week" before drawing any conclusions.

Meanwhile a lawmaker quit Mr Johnson's Conservative Party on Wednesday to defect to the opposition, calling the British Prime Minister's behaviour disgraceful as he faces a growing rebellion from within his own ranks against his premiership.

Mr Christian Wakeford, who represents the Bury South constituency in northern England, said Mr Johnson's policies were doing nothing to help the people he represents and that he was joining the opposition Labour Party.

"My decision is about much more than your leadership and the disgraceful way you have conducted yourself in recent weeks," said Mr Wakeford, referring to a growing scandal over reports of parties being held at Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns.

"I can no longer support a government that has shown itself consistently out of touch with the hard-working people of Bury South and the country as a whole," added Mr Wakeford.