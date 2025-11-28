Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

News analysis

Will Russia’s economy force a reality check on Putin’s Ukraine invasion?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russia’s economy is in a bad shape and that President Vladimir Putin will soon have to pursue a ceasefire even if he gets no concessions from Ukraine.

Russia’s economy is in a bad shape and some say President Vladimir Putin will soon have to pursue a ceasefire even if he gets no concessions from Ukraine.

PHOTO: REUTERS

avatar-alt

Jonathan Eyal

Follow topic:

BRUSSELS – Russian President Vladimir Putin has doubled down on his demands that Ukraine must give up large chunks of its territory in return for a ceasefire in the war between the two nations.

Speaking to reporters on Nov 27 during a visit to the Central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan, Mr Putin said he

would halt its military offensive only if Ukrainian forces withdrew from land Russia covets

.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.