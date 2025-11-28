For subscribers
News analysis
Will Russia’s economy force a reality check on Putin’s Ukraine invasion?
BRUSSELS – Russian President Vladimir Putin has doubled down on his demands that Ukraine must give up large chunks of its territory in return for a ceasefire in the war between the two nations.
Speaking to reporters on Nov 27 during a visit to the Central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan, Mr Putin said he would halt its military offensive only if Ukrainian forces withdrew from land Russia covets
