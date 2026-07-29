Wildfires darken the clouds over France's Bordeaux wine industry

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PARIS, July 28 - Wildfires burning outside Bordeaux are underscoring the climate challenges facing France's largest wine region, where producers are grappling with severe drought, rising temperatures and falling wine consumption.

While growers say the fires pose no immediate threat to Bordeaux's famed vineyards, nearly two months of drought and repeated heatwaves have intensified stress on vines and brought one of the earliest harvests on record.

In the vineyards of Margaux, one of Bordeaux's most prestigious appellations, the vines remain intact and wine quality is not expected to suffer from the fires, said Thomas Duroux, director general of Chateau Palmer.

But, he said, the warning signs are everywhere.

France's scorching summer has worsened drought conditions, strained water supplies and left vegetation tinder-dry, fuelling wildfires and threatening crops across the country.

WAKE-UP CALL

Young vines, whose roots are not yet deep enough to reach underground moisture, have been the first to suffer.

"What we are experiencing this year is a wake-up call. We are facing something we have never seen before. We not only have to limit the damage, but also look to the future," said Duroux.

"Our priorities today are water resources — because without water we will no longer be able to plant vines in conditions like these — and adapting our vineyard so it becomes more resilient to these climatic conditions," he added.

Some local wine authorities have sought exemptions this year to allow irrigation of producing vines, an exceptional step in a region where watering has long been limited to young and fragile vines. But many chateaux do not have enough water to irrigate their entire vineyard, Duroux said.

Climate change has so far brought some benefits, including riper grapes, richer wines and, in hot years such as 2020, 2022 and 2025, exceptional quality, he said.

But without rain in the coming weeks, vines could shut down to protect themselves, leaving grapes to shrivel, growers said.

That would threaten both yields and quality, while pushing harvest dates towards the earliest in memory.

Climate change is not the industry's only challenge.

Many French producers have struggled for years with depressed prices caused by falling consumption, weaker export demand and oversupply, forcing some to sell wine at a loss.

The crisis prompted a vine-pull scheme under which producers are paid to uproot vineyards to reduce production and help rebalance the market.

Even prestigious wines have not escaped the downturn.

The Bordeaux fine wine market has lost nearly a fifth of its value over the past five years, according to the Liv-ex Bordeaux 500 Index.

The region's once-booming en primeur market, in which buyers purchase wines while they are still ageing in barrel, has also lost momentum, leading several chateaux to cut prices. REUTERS