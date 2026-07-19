Spain wildfire scorches 12,000ha north of Madrid

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This screengrab taken from handout video footage released on July 16 by Spain’s Military Emergencies Unit shows military personnel fighting a massive wildfire in a sparsely populated part of the Aragon region in north-eastern Spain.

MADRID – A wildfire raging 100km north of Madrid has spread, burning more than 12,000ha and forcing several hundred people to evacuate, the local authorities announced on July 19.

The fire that started on July 16 in Guadalajara province, which includes the Sierra Norte Natural Park, has not caused any casualties so far but has been described as “difficult” by regional president Emiliano Garcia-Page and the local authorities on social media platform X.

It broke out in a forest-covered, mountainous region that is home to endangered species, including eagles, wolves and butterflies.

It comes hot on the heels of a blaze that started on July 15 near Zaragoza, in the north-east, which has burned nearly 16,000ha and is “far from under control”, according to the latest update provided on the evening of July 18 by the regional government of Aragon.

No casualties have been reported.

Earlier in July , Spain witnessed one of the deadliest wildfires in its recent history, when a blaze in the southern province of Almeria killed 13 people and destroyed 7,000ha.

Spain is on the front line of climate change and has experienced increasingly long and frequent heatwaves in recent years, with temperatures well above 40 deg C, creating conditions conducive to devastating fires.

Scientists say human-driven climate change is increasing the length, intensity and frequency of heatwaves, which dry out vegetation and contribute to the likelihood of wildfires. AFP