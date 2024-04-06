Wildfire rages on Greece’s Crete island, settlements evacuated

Updated
Apr 06, 2024, 06:03 PM
Published
Apr 06, 2024, 05:43 PM

ATHENS - A wildfire raged out of control on the Greek island of Crete on April 6, with the authorities ordering the evacuation of four residential settlements, the fire department said.

Fanned by strong winds, the blaze spread across the slopes of the mountainous forest east of the seaside town of Lerapetra.

The authorities ordered the precautionary evacuation of the Achlia, Galini, Agia Fotia and Mavros Kolimpos settlements, home to around 300 people, as the blaze got close to some homes.

About 120 firefighters were battling the blaze on the ground, assisted by two helicopters.

Wildfires are common in the Mediterranean nation during the summer months, but the government has said that extremely dry, windy and hot conditions that scientists link to climate change have made them worse in recent years.

In 2023, a wildfire burning in north-eastern Greece for 11 days destroyed an area larger than New York City and killed 20 people. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Record wildfires hit Venezuela during climate-driven Amazon drought
Raging forest fires kill at least 19 in Chile; toll expected to rise

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top