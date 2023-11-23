Wilders: Firebrand 'Dutch Trump' finally wins big

THE HAGUE - Known as the “Dutch Trump” both for his bouffant dyed hair and firebrand rhetoric, Mr Geert Wilders’s anti-Islam, anti-immigrant and anti-EU message seems to have finally swept him to first place at the polls.

From calling Moroccans “scum” to holding competitions for cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, Mr Wilders has built a career from his self-appointed mission to stop an “Islamic invasion” of the West.

He has remained defiant despite brushes with the law – he was convicted for insulting Moroccans – and death threats that have meant he has been under police protection since 2004.

“I don’t regret fighting for freedom,” Mr Wilders told AFP in an interview ahead of elections in 2021. “Of course I take a stand, I am under attack, my country is under attack.”

Nevertheless, at the sixth time of asking, Mr Wilders appears to have finally triumphed in the polls by toning down some of his populist rhetoric and focusing on voters’ other concerns.

There are “bigger problems than fighting against the flood of asylum-seekers and immigrants”, he said in one of the final election debates.

He said he was prepared to put his views on Islam “in the freezer” to govern.

The Dutch people still cared about crimping immigration but more about “whether they have more money left in their wallets”. His focus was on “security and healthcare” more than opposing Islam.

‘Cruise-ship buffets’

Yet the manifesto of his PVV (Freedom Party) retained the sharp anti-immigrant tone that has become his hallmark.

“Asylum-seekers feast on delightful free cruise-ship buffets while Dutch families have to cut back on groceries,” the manifesto reads.

Proposed immigration measures include: restoring Dutch border control, detaining and deporting illegal immigrants, returning Syrian asylum-seekers and re-introducing work permits for intra-EU workers.

As for Islam, the PVV manifesto says: “the Netherlands is not an Islamic country. No Islamic schools, Qurans and mosques.” He proposes banning the headscarf in government buildings.

On foreign policy, the PVV proposes a “Dutch first” approach that includes closing its representation in Ramallah and strengthening ties to Israel, including moving its embassy to Jerusalem.

A “binding referendum” on a “Nexit” – the Netherlands leaving the EU – is also in the manifesto, along with an “immediate halt” to development aid.