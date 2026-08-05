Wildberries logistics hub in Russia's Tula region on fire after drone attack

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Aug 5 - A logistics hub of top Russian online retailer Wildberries caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack that injured one person, Tula regional governor Dmitry Milyayev said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Wildberries, which has seen over a dozen of its facilities damaged in drone attacks recently, confirmed the strike in a separate Telegram post and said it had evacuated people from the facility while redirecting delivery flows.

Milyayev said two industrial facilities in the city of Novomoskovsk and in the Uzlovaya area, as well as two apartment buildings in another part of the Tula region, were also damaged.

Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from the air early on Wednesday, killing one person, injuring 24 and severely damaging buildings in several districts of the city of 3 million people. REUTERS