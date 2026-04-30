Wife of Spain’s PM Sanchez files assault complaint against far-right influencer

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Ms Begona Gomez is under investigation over allegations that she used her position to secure work contracts.

MADRID - The wife of Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has filed a legal complaint against a far-right political campaigner and social media influencer for alleged assault on April 29 in a cafe in Madrid where he confronted her about a corruption case.

A selfie video posted online by influencer Vito Quiles showed him approaching Ms Begona Gomez in the cafe and following her into the street to ask her about the case, despite being challenged by two women who forcibly kept him away from Ms Gomez while she got into a taxi.

Ms Gomez is under investigation over allegations that she used her position as the prime minister’s wife to secure work contracts.

She denies any wrongdoing and a Spanish prosecutor in April asked the investigating judge to close the case, which was brought by far-right groups.

Mr Quiles did not immediately respond to a request for comment via X, where he posted the video.

Mr Quiles’ behaviour towards Ms Gomez on April 29 was roundly condemned both by members of Spain’s Socialist government and the conservative opposition People’s Party (PP)

However, Ms Ester Munoz, spokesperson for the PP, said Mr Quiles was “also a victim”, due to the actions of the women keeping him away from Ms Gomez, and that she “understands that there are journalists who want to ask questions” of Ms Gomez.

Her case is one of several corruption accusations nearing or already at trial that are dogging Mr Sanchez, one of Europe’s few remaining leftist leaders.

This week, witnesses are testifying in a case against his former transport minister in court.

Mr Victor Aldama, a witness in a corruption case involving former minister Jose Luis Abalos, told a court on April 29 that Mr Sanchez had been aware of kickback payments made to his Socialist party PSOE.

A spokesperson for PSOE called Mr Aldama’s testimony a lie and said it planned to take his slanderous remarks to the Supreme Court. REUTERS