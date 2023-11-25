Widow of French serial killer faces trial over cold cases

PARIS - The widow of a French serial killer known as the “ogre of the Ardennes” will face trial from Tuesday over her role in three murders dating back several decades, including the killing of a British woman whose body was found in a river in 1990.

Monique Olivier was married to Michel Fourniret, who was charged with abduction, rape and murder in the cases but died in 2021, aged 79, before he could be brought to trial.

The crimes date back to 1988 in the case of Marie-Angele Domece, who disappeared aged 18 from Auxerre, and 1990 for 20-year-old British woman Joanna Parrish, whose naked body was found in the Yonne river that runs through the department of the same name in central France.

Olivier is charged with aiding and abetting the kidnapping and murder of the girls.

Her third charge is for complicity in the 2003 disappearance of nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin, whose body has never been found two decades on, despite intensive searches.

The body of Domece has also never been found.

Many of the witnesses set to be called in the three-week trial are investigators from France and Belgium, where Fourniret was arrested in 2003.

They are also set to include Sabine Kheris, the investigating magistrate who took Fourniret’s confession.

She is now in charge of a recently created “cold cases” unit based in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. This case is the first of the unit’s to come to trial.

France has for years been simultaneously repelled and fascinated by the crimes of Fourniret, who was dubbed the “ogre of the Ardennes” by media after the hilly region on the French-Belgium border where he lived and preyed on his victims.

Very long battle

The trial is “the result of a very long battle”, said Mr Didier Seban, a lawyer representing Estelle’s father, Eric.

The fact Fourniret never stood trial for the crimes shows “we didn’t manage to run the investigation the way it should have been”, Mr Seban said.

Fourniret himself asked in 2008 to be tried in all three cases but “nothing was done”, said Monique Herrmann, a lawyer for Domece’s family.

The trial of Olivier alone is “somewhat short of the mark” for Eric Mouzin, who threw all his energy into finding out what happened to his daughter.

“It will be difficult to pass judgement with only a single defendant,” he said, even though Olivier herself is charged with “significant” crimes.