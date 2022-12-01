Why Ukraine’s Donbas region matters to Putin

KYIV – The two eastern provinces of Ukraine known collectively as the Donbas have emerged as the main battlefield for Europe’s biggest armed conflict since World War II.

The region was already central to Russia’s strategy for asserting influence over its neighbour since 2014, when Moscow fomented an armed insurgency there.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the provinces independent, making the “liberation” of the Donbas a primary justification for his invasion of Ukraine.

In late September, he took things further, announcing Russia’s annexation of both provinces, together with two others, despite lacking full control of any of them.

Why is Putin so focused on Ukraine?

Since at least 2007, Mr Putin has repeatedly lamented Moscow’s diminished role in the world following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, which had included Ukraine.

He has since tried to carve out a sphere of influence for Moscow in the former Soviet space, pushing back against efforts by Ukraine and Russia’s other neighbours to join or associate with institutions such as the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the European Union.

He tried to build Russian-led equivalents – the Collective Security Treaty Organisation and the Eurasian Economic Union – but without Ukraine, a fellow Slavic nation of 44 million people, their potential was limited.

What’s Russia’s history with the Donbas?

The areas of Ukraine now covered by Donetsk and Luhansk provinces came under the control of the Russian Empire in the mid-18th century, soon after the discovery of coal there.

The coal turned the region into Ukraine’s industrial heartland and attracted Russian settlers.

With ties to Russia still stronger than in most other parts of Ukraine, the Donbas more recently was a bedrock of support for the Donetsk-born Viktor Yanukovych, who became Ukraine’s president in 2010.

Mr Yanukovych was toppled in 2014 by street protests over his decision – made under pressure from Moscow – to renege on signing a trade pact with the EU.

What led up to the war?

Following Mr Yanukovych’s removal, which Russia portrayed as a Western-backed coup, Mr Putin sent troops wearing no insignia to seize Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula, where a majority of the population identified as ethnic Russian in the last census in 2001.

The operation faced minimal armed opposition.

Elsewhere in Ukraine’s east and south, where 14 per cent to 39 per cent identified as ethnic Russian, critics of the new pro-Western government tried to emulate that success with the backing of Russian agents, taking control of some cities and declaring breakaway republics in Donetsk and Luhansk.