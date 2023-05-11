News analysis

Why Europe seeks to reduce its dependency on China for pharmaceutical products

European governments said that up to 40 per cent of the pharmaceutical ingredients used worldwide are manufactured in China. PHOTO: ST FILE
Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Updated
25 min ago
Published
25 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON – The European Union is urged to adopt urgent measures to reduce the bloc’s dependency on imports of pharmaceutical ingredients from China, thereby shoring up Europe’s medical supply resilience and avoiding future drug shortages.

In a confidential policy paper leaked to the media, 19 out of the EU’s current 27 member-states are asking the European Commission, the Union’s executive body, to adopt a so-called Critical Medicines Act that would encourage the production of crucial medicines on the continent, similar to the way the Commission is now pushing towards Europe’s self-reliance in microchips.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top