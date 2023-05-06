Why dismissing King Charles and his institution as yesterday’s story would be wrong

LONDON – It is easy to dismiss the London coronation of Charles III as just a state-sponsored circus in which the British occasionally indulge, partly to remind themselves that they are still an important country with a long history and partly to boost tourism revenues.

There are all these people with funny names such as Gold-Stick-in-Waiting and her or his deputy, the – you guessed it – Silver-Stick-in-Waiting, as well as the Lord Chamberlain and a variety of other lords and ladies, all walking up and down and sideways in gold-braided gowns, carrying coronation jewellery.