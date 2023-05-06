Commentary

Why dismissing King Charles and his institution as yesterday’s story would be wrong

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Royal fans wait at the Mall, ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles in London, on May 4, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
LONDON – It is easy to dismiss the London coronation of Charles III as just a state-sponsored circus in which the British occasionally indulge, partly to remind themselves that they are still an important country with a long history and partly to boost tourism revenues.

There are all these people with funny names such as Gold-Stick-in-Waiting and her or his deputy, the – you guessed it – Silver-Stick-in-Waiting, as well as the Lord Chamberlain and a variety of other lords and ladies, all walking up and down and sideways in gold-braided gowns, carrying coronation jewellery.

