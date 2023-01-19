News analysis

Why British PM Sunak’s plan to limit the power of trade unions is a high-risk gamble

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Nurses in England and Wales have walked out of work this week, with further strikes planned for early February. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
12 sec ago
Published
8 min ago
LONDON - With strikes affecting large sectors of the United Kingdom’s economy, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has unveiled plans to limit trade unions’ powers to organise and stage walkouts.

Under a draft law currently debated in the parliament in London, workers in essential sectors such as border control, education, the fire brigade, transport, and health services would be obliged to enter into “minimum levels of service” contracts with their employers, obliging them to continue working even if their trade unions call a strike.

