Why Belarus is helping Russia in its war in Ukraine

MINSK - After breaking away from a crumbling Soviet Union in the early 1990s, Belarus became increasingly aligned with Russia, unlike its neighbours.

Those bonds strengthened with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Long-time President Alexander Lukashenko has allowed Belarus to be used as a staging ground – and base for Russian nuclear weapons – while he avoided sending his own troops to take part in the war.

The tight embrace is payback after Russian President Vladimir Putin bankrolled his government for many years and came to Mr Lukashenko’s aid following a disputed 2020 election that sparked a popular uprising, repression and sanctions.

The bond was evident again in late June when Mr Lukashenko said he personally stepped in to broker a deal with the mutinous commander of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, reportedly offering him sanctuary in Belarus as his forces marched towards Moscow.

Q: Why is Belarus important to Russia in the conflict?

A: The nation of 9.3 million people sits just to the north of Ukraine, and their common border is several hundred kilometres long.

Belarus’ southern territory extends close to Kyiv, which made it a useful base for Russian troops in their failed attempt to quickly capture the Ukrainian capital early in the conflict.

Belarus borders on Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, all members of the Western North Atlantic Treaty Organisation military alliance, ensuring its strategic importance for Moscow.

It’s also part of the shortest route between Russia’s mainland and Kaliningrad, an isolated Russian-held territory further west on the Baltic Sea.

Why is Belarus helping Russia in the war?

A: In the past, Mr Lukashenko tested Mr Putin’s patience by casting Belarus as an independent nation despite its heavy dependence on Russian energy and financial aid.

Minsk stopped short of recognising Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, and tried to mediate in that crisis.

The relationship began to change in 2020 when Mr Putin gained more sway over a weakened Lukashenko by supporting his crackdown on a well-organised opposition movement that threatened to topple him.

Moscow gained further leverage by providing US$1.5 billion (S$2.03 billion) in loans and striking preferential deals to supply oil and gas to its smaller neighbour.

Sanctions imposed on Minsk by Western governments pushed Belarus further into Russia’s arms.

Mr Putin visited Mr Lukashenko in December 2022 in Belarus, a rare foreign trip for the increasingly reclusive leader, underscoring how close the two had become.

