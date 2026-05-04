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WHO says risk to public is low after suspected hantavirus outbreak hits ship

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FILE PHOTO: Hans Kluge, World Health Organization regional director for Europe, attends a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow, Russia September 23, 2020. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Hans Kluge, World Health Organization regional director for Europe, said the WHO was acting with urgency to support the response to the outbreak.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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GENEVA - The World Health Organization said on May 4 there was no need for panic and the risk to the public was low after three people died and three fell ill following a suspected ​outbreak of the rodent-borne hantaviruson a cruise shipin the Atlantic.

Netherlands-based Oceanwide Expeditions said it was “managing a serious medical situation” on a polar expedition ship, the MV Hondius, which was off Cape Verde, an island nation off Africa’s western coast.

The cruise left Argentina about three weeks ago ​with around 150 passengers and stopped in the Antarctic and other locations on ⁠its way to Cape Verde, according to media reports.

“The risk to the wider public remains low. There is no need for panic or travel restrictions,” WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement.

Mr Kluge said the WHO was acting with urgency to support the response to the outbreak and working with the countries involved to support medical care, evacuation, investigations and a public health risk assessment.

“Hantavirus infections are uncommon and usually linked to exposure to infected rodents. While severe in some cases, it is not easily transmitted between people,” he said.

A Dutch Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed that ​two Dutch passengers had died but gave no further details.

The WHO said in an ​X post that one of the sick passengers was in intensive care in South Africa. Sky News reported the passenger is British, citing South Africa’s Department of Health.

Lab tests have ​confirmed hantavirus in one of the six people, the organisation said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.