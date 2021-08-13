WHO says needs access to 'all data' to examine Covid-19 lab leak theory

Security personnel keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology, during a visit by a WHO team tasked with investigating the origins of coronavirus, in February 2021.
  • Published
    5 min ago

GENEVA (AFP) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday (Aug 12) it needs access to all the relevant data to advance investigations into the theory that Covid-19 spread from a virus laboratory in China.

"Specifically, in order to address the 'lab hypothesis', it is important to have access to all data and consider scientific best practice and look at the mechanisms WHO already has in place," the UN health agency said in a statement, adding that China had suggested that the organisation was acting under political pressure over the study into the origins of the virus.

