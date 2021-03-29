WHO says Covid-19 likely passed from bats to humans through another animal

People walk past the closed Huanan Seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, on Jan 23, 2021.
People walk past the closed Huanan seafood market where many of the first cases were discovered in Wuhan, on Jan 23, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago

GENEVA (REUTERS) - A joint World Health Organisation-China study on the origins of Covid-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario, and that a lab leak is "extremely unlikely", the Associated Press reported on Monday (March 29).

The findings were largely as expected and left many questions unanswered, and the team proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis, the report added, citing a draft copy obtained by the Associated Press.

