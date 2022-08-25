WHO reports more than 41,000 cases of monkeypox globally

More than a dozen countries saw a rise in weekly case numbers. PHOTO: AFP
GENEVA (REUTERS) - More than 41,000 cases of monkeypox and 12 deaths have been reported from 96 countries, with the majority of cases from the United States, the World Health Organization said on Thursday (Aug 25).

The WHO declared the outbreak a global health emergency in July.

The number of cases reported globally declined 21 per cent in the week ended Aug 21, after a month-long trend of rising infections, according to WHO's latest epidemiological report.

"There are signs the outbreak is slowing in Europe, where a combination of effective public health measures, behaviour change and vaccination is helping to prevent transmission," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press briefing.

Still, more than a dozen countries saw a rise in weekly case numbers with the highest increase reported in the US.

Over 34 per cent of the current global case count is in the US.

The WHO said infections in the Americas region showed "a continuing steep rise" in the previous week.

