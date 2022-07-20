WHO reports 14,000 cases of monkeypox globally, five deaths in Africa

All the deaths have occurred in Africa, the region where monkeypox outbreaks have historically been found. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
7 min ago

GENEVA (REUTERS) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed 14,000 cases of monkeypox worldwide, with five deaths reported in Africa, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday (July 20).

Most of the cases reported thus far have been found in Europe, particularly among men who have sex with men, the WHO said, although all the deaths have occurred in Africa, the region where monkeypox outbreaks have historically been found.

On Thursday, the WHO will convene the second meeting of a committee that will decide whether the outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern, its highest level of alert.

"Regardless of the committee's recommendation, WHO will continue to do everything we can to support countries to stop transmission and save lives," Dr Ghebreyesus said.

More On This Topic
How serious is monkeypox?
WHO calls for 'urgent' action in Europe over monkeypox after cases triple

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top