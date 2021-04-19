WHO panel against requiring vaccination proof for travel

GENEVA (REUTERS) - The World Health Organisation's Emergency Committee recommended on Monday (April 19) that proof of vaccination not be required as a condition of international travel, maintaining its stance on the issue under growing debate.

The independent experts, in a statement issued after meeting last Thursday, cited limited evidence on whether vaccination against Covid-19 reduces people's ability to transmit the virus and "the persistent inequity in global vaccine distribution".

States should recognise that requiring proof of vaccination deepens inequities and promotes unequal freedom of movement, the panel said.

