Who is the family behind Mango, Spanish fashion firm in spotlight over founder’s death?

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Mr Jonathan Andic (left) has been arrested in connection with the death of his father, fashion group Mango’s founder Isak Andic (right).

MADRID – Mr Jonathan Andic, the son of fashion group Mango’s founder Isak Andic, has been named a suspect in a homicide investigation into his father’s death in a hiking accident in late 2024.

The 71-year-old tycoon died after falling more than 100m from a cliff while walking with his son in the Montserrat mountain range near Barcelona in December 2024. A statement by a family spokesman said there was no evidence Mr Jonathan Andic was involved in the death.

The following is a summary of the main milestones in the history of Mango and its founding family.

Move to Spain, first store

Mr Isak Andic was born in Istanbul in 1953, moved to Catalonia in north-eastern Spain in the 1960s and, together with his brother Nahman, founded fashion group Mango in 1984, opening their first store in central Barcelona.

Mr Andic built Mango into one of the biggest of Spain’s many family-run firms and an internationally renowned fashion brand rivalling Inditex’s Zara, which was started by Galician businessman Amancio Ortega and is now run by his daughter Marta.

Global reach

In 2002, Mango reached the milestone of having stores on every continent. In 2008, it branched into men’s fashion then children’s wear in 2013.

Mango has around 3,000 stores in more than 120 countries.

In 2025, the unlisted Barcelona-based company reported sales of 3.8 billion euros (S$5.7 billion), a 13 per cent rise compared to the previous year.

When he died, Mr Isak Andic, who was an avid sailor and traveller, was non-executive chairman of Mango. He had a net worth of US$4.5 billion (S$5.8 billion) according to Forbes.

A family affair

Mr Jonathan Andic, 45, has been a non-executive vice chairman of Mango’s board since January 2025, when he ended an 18-year stint managing the men’s fashion line.

He had previously served as one of two vice-presidents under his father as president between 2014 and 2017, responsible for areas including product, image, graphic design, development, technological purchases and creative projects.

He then served as an executive vice chair until 2019. He was named director of Mango Man and construction manager in 2021.

Ownership

Mr Jonathan Andic and his two sisters jointly own 95 per cent of Mango.

The remaining 5 per cent is owned by Mr Toni Ruiz, to whom Mr Isak Andic ceded executive power as Mango’s first chief executive officer in March 2020.

Mr Ruiz – a former Mango general manager and chief financial officer – also became chairman of the board in January 2025 after Mr Andic died. REUTERS