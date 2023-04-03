Who is Petteri Orpo, Finland's low-key conservative who could be the next PM

HELSINKI - With his calm demeanour, sober suits and an insistence on budget austerity, conservative leader Petteri Orpo might not appear the most exciting prospect on Finland’s political landscape.

But the 53-year-old Mr Orpo could well be the country’s next prime minister after his centre-right National Coalition Party beat out charismatic incumbent Sanna Marin, of the Social Democrats, in Sunday’s general election.

Mr Orpo, who was first elected to Parliament in 2007 and has previously served as a finance, interior and agriculture minister, is a politician to his core.

Raised in south-western Finland, he became involved in student politics while studying economics at university.

It ended up taking up so much of his time that it took him 12 years to graduate with a master’s degree in political science, majoring in economics.

Throughout the election campaign, he has kept his eye firmly focused on the country’s finances – something he claimed Ms Marin had neglected.

“The most important thing the National Coalition wants to change in Finland is that we stop increasing debt,” Mr Orpo told AFP before the vote.

His election – and attention to budgetary rigour – could spark some concern in Brussels, with Finland already one of the “frugal” EU countries that have called on southern European countries to rein in deficits.

Considered a pragmatic leader who listens and aims to be inclusive, Mr Orpo took over the party leadership in 2016 when he unseated former prime minister Alexander Stubb, who had suffered an election defeat the previous year.

Following in his own father’s footsteps into the conservative party, the well-liked Mr Orpo has been described as amiable and calm – so much so that some have questioned how the married father of two teens has lasted so long in the fiery world of politics.

While that calm usually plays in his favour in heated election debates, Mr Orpo can get put on the back foot by more aggressive public speakers like Ms Marin.

In October, he was accused of belittling women and had to apologise after referring to Ms Marin and Finance Minister Annika Saarikko’s “shrieking” in a debate.

Mr Orpo also made headlines in December when he criticised Centre Party Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen’s decision to take paternity leave amid Finland’s Nato bid, a comment that was interpreted as enforcing negative stereotypes about fathers.

The National Coalition has attacked Ms Marin’s government for what it deems an irresponsible rise in public debt.

Finland’s debt-to-GDP ratio has risen from 64 per cent in 2019 to 73 per cent under Ms Marin’s leadership.