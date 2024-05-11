Who is in - and who is out - in the Russian government?

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with the candidate for the post of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 10, 2024. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 79th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak attends a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow, Russia December 7, 2023. Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
May 12, 2024, 12:56 AM
Published
May 11, 2024, 11:46 PM

MOSCOW - Who is in - and who is out - in the new Russian government?

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reappointed Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister, who has in turn proposed some changes to the government.

* Prime Minister - Mikhail Mishustin

Proposed:

* First Deputy PM - Denis Manturov

* Deputy PM overseeing energy and the economy - Alexander Novak

* Deputy PM overseeing agriculture and ecology - Dmitry Patrushev

* Deputy PM overseeing transport - Vitaly Savelyev

(Two former deputy PMs Viktoria Abramchenko and Andrei Belousov are to be moved to new jobs - which were not yet announced)

* Agriculture Minister - Oksana Lut (was Dmitry Patrushev)

* Finance Minister - Anton Siluanov

* Economy Minister - Maxim Reshetnikov

* Energy Minister - Sergei Tsivilev (was Nikolai Shulginov)

* Trade and Industry Minister - Anton Alikhanov (was Denis Manturov)

To be announced (all currently acting):

* Defence Minister - Sergei Shoigu

* Foreign Minister - Sergei Lavrov

* Interior Minister - Vladimir Kolokoltsev REUTERS

