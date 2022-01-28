WHO hit by racism claims against Western Pacific head

GENEVA (AFP) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) vowed to take action Thursday (Jan 27) following a slew of allegations from staff past and present against its Western Pacific regional director, including racist, abusive and authoritarian behaviour.

Japanese doctor Takeshi Kasai, who denied the allegations, is accused of presiding over a "toxic atmosphere" at the WHO regional office in Manila, with a culture of "systemic bullying and public ridiculing".

The staff, who wanted to remain anonymous "for fear of retaliation", accused him of making "derogatory remarks to staff of certain nationalities", in particular local Filipinos.

"WHO is aware of the allegations and is taking all appropriate steps to follow up on the matter," the organisation's global headquarters in Geneva told AFP, without elaborating.

Earlier Thursday, the Associated Press news agency published an investigation indicating that dozens of WHO staff filed an internal complaint in October.

They then sent an email in mid-January to member states on the WHO's 34-country executive board - which is meeting in Geneva this week and was attended by Dr Kasai.

In the email, seen by AFP, the staff accused Dr Kasai of "abusive and racist authoritarian leadership".

They also accused him of mismanaging the pandemic and wasteful spending of donor contributions; abusing his power to secure his re-election; and nepotistic staff recruitment.

They requested "urgent intervention" by the board's member states to address their concerns.

Headquartered in the Philippines' capital Manila, the WHO's Western Pacific region covers almost 1.9 billion people across 37 territories.

Appointed by the WHO executive board, Dr Kasai has been in the post since February 2019. He was previously the region's number two and has worked for the WHO for more than 15 years.

In a document sent to the WHO, seen by AFP, Dr Kasai denied the allegations and said he would cooperate fully with any investigation.

"I take the concerns raised about my management style and working culture in WHO's Western Pacific Region very seriously," he said.

"I ask a lot of myself, and our staff. This has particularly been the case during the Covid-19 response. But it should not result in people feeling disrespected.

"I'm committed to making changes that will ensure a positive work environment for all of the WHO workforce in our region."

He rejected the accusation of racism.

"It is true that I have been hard on staff, but I reject the suggestion that I have targeted staff of any particular nationality," he insisted.