WHO extends anti-pandemic treaty talks

GENEVA - The World Health Organisation annual assembly on June 1 gave member countries another year to agree on a landmark accord to combat future pandemics.

Three years of efforts to reach a deal ended in failure in May. But WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed what he called “historic” decisions taken to make a new bid for an accord.

The WHO agreed in 2021 as the Covid-19 pandemic eased to launch talks on an accord to counter any new global health crisis. Millions died from Covid-19 which brought health systems in many countries to their knees.

Talks hit multiple obstacles, however, with many developing countries angry that rich nations monopolised available Covid-19 vaccines.

They have sought assurances that any new accord will make provision of medicines and the sharing of research more equitable.

The WHO annual assembly “made concrete commitments to completing negotiations on a global pandemic agreement within a year, at the latest”, said a statement released at the end of the Geneva meeting.

The assembly also agreed amendments to an international framework of binding health rules to introduce the notion of a “pandemic emergency” which calls on member states to take “rapid” coordinated action, said the statement.

“The historic decisions taken today demonstrate a common desire by member states to protect their own people, and the world’s, from the shared risk of public health emergencies and future pandemics,” said Dr Tedros.