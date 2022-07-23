WHO expected to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox

GENEVA (AFP) - Faced with a surge in monkeypox cases, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is on Saturday (July 23) expected to declare if the agency has decided to classify the outbreak as a global health emergency - the highest alarm it can sound.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will address a virtual press conference at 1300 GMT (9pm Singapore time), the WHO announced in a statement late Friday.

It did not reveal what would be announced.

Monkeypox has affected over 15,800 people in 72 countries, according to a tally by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on July 20.

A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.

On June 23, the WHO convened an emergency committee (EC) of experts to decide if monkeypox constitutes a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) - the UN health agency's highest alert level.

But a majority advised Dr Tedros that the situation, at that point, had not met the threshold.

The second meeting was called on Thursday with case numbers rising further, where Dr Tedros said he was worried.

"I need your advice in assessing the immediate and mid-term public health implications," Dr Tedros told the meeting, which lasted more than six hours.

A US health expert sounded a grim warning late Friday.

"Since the last #monkeypox EC just weeks ago we've seen an exponential rise in cases. It's inevitable that cases will dramatically rise in the coming weeks & months. That's why @DrTedros must sound the global alarm," Prof Lawrence Gostin, the director of the WHO Collaborating Centre on National and Global Health Law, said on Twitter.

"A failure to act will have grave consequences for global health."

Warning against discrimination

A viral infection resembling smallpox and first detected in humans in 1970, monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.

Ninety-five percent of cases have been transmitted through sexual activity, according to a study of 528 people in 16 countries published in the New England Journal of Medicine - the largest research to date.