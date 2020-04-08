Coronavirus: WHO Europe says 'now is not the time to relax measures'

COPENHAGEN (AFP) - The World Health Organisation's European office said on Wednesday (April 8) that despite seeing "positive signs" from some countries, it was too early to scale back measures aimed at containing the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Now is not the time to relax measures. It is the time to once again double and triple our collective efforts to drive towards suppression with the whole support of society," WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, told a press conference.

This story is developing.

