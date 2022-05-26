WHO countries seek better guard for next pandemic

GENEVA (AFP) - Countries meeting at the World Health Organisation (WHO) this week are thrashing out how to prepare for future pandemics, amid warnings that the planet is wide open to the next crisis.

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said on Wednesday (May 25) that infectious diseases were being amplified by weak public health services and poorly managed urban settings.

Citing the monkeypox outbreaks in non-endemic locations, he told countries that the spread of the virus was "directly related to our inability, or unwillingness, to manage those risks earlier in their cycle of epidemic generation".

The Covid-19 crisis laid bare major deficiencies in the global health system, and countries last year agreed numerous changes were needed to better prepare the world to face future threats.

At this week's annual World Health Assembly of 194 member states - the WHO's decision-making body - countries want some progress on filling the gaps in alertness and readiness that helped Covid-19 spread worldwide, killing millions and trashing economies.

Dr Ryan also warned about holes in surveillance.

Covid-19 testing has dropped off dramatically in many countries in recent months, meaning the virus could be spreading and mutating under the radar.

"We need data. We are becoming blind to the future of this pandemic and we are becoming blind to the emergence of others," Dr Ryan said.

World remains unprepared'

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned countries that there was no time to lose.

"Building health emergency preparedness, response and resilience is an urgent priority because the pandemic has shown that the world was, and remains unprepared," he told the assembly.

Amendments are being considered to the International Health Regulations - a set of legally-binding international laws governing how countries respond to acute public health risks.

And negotiations are under way towards a new "legal instrument" - possibly a treaty - aimed at streamlining the global approach to pandemic preparedness and response.