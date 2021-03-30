WHO chief urges deeper probe into lab leak theory for Covid-19 origins

WHO members arriving at the Wuhan Institute of Virology on Feb 3, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    39 min ago

GENEVA (AFP) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief called on Tuesday (March 30) for investigators into the Covid-19 pandemic's origins to delve deeper into a theory about a possible lab incident, which they had all but ruled out.

"Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am ready to deploy," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing to WHO member states about the investigators' long-awaited report after an international mission to Wuhan, China.

The WHO chief also voiced concern that the international team had difficulty accessing raw data during the mission, adding: "I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing."

This is a developing story.

