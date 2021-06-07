WHO chief Tedros says Covid-19 vaccine inequity creates 'two-track pandemic'

GENEVA (REUTERS) - Glaring Covid-19 vaccine inequality has created a "two-track pandemic" with Western countries protected and poorer nations still exposed, World Health Organisation head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday (June 7), renewing pleas for shot donations.

"Increasingly, we see a two-track pandemic," Tedros told reporters during a press conference from Geneva.

"Six months since the first Covid-19 vaccines were administered, high-income countries have administered almost 44% of the world's doses.

Low-income countries have administered just 0.4%. The most frustrating thing about this statistic is that it hasn't changed in months."