GENEVA (AFP) - World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday (Nov 19) rejected allegations by Ethiopia that he was backing his native dissident Tigray region in a conflict with the central government.

"There have been reports suggesting I am taking sides in this situation. This is not true," Tedros wrote on Twitter.

"I want to say that I am on only one side and that is the side of peace."