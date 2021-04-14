Covid-19

WHO blames complacency for spike

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that a resurgence in Covid-19 cases around the world is being driven by complacency and inconsistent public health measures.

