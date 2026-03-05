Spain has agreed to cooperate with US military over Iran, says White House

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt holding a press briefing at the White House on March 4.

WASHINGTON - Spain has agreed to cooperate with the US military, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on March 4, a day after President Donald Trump threatened to cut trade with Madrid over its stance against the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

“I think they heard the president’s message yesterday loud and clear. It is my understanding over the past several hours they’ve agreed to cooperate with the US military,” Ms Leavitt told a news briefing.

Mr Trump floated imposing a trade embargo on Madrid over its refusal to allow US aircraft to use jointly operated naval and air bases in southern Spain for the offensive against Tehran.

Spain has denounced the US and Israeli bombings of Iran as reckless and illegal.

Spain “will not be vassals” to another country, Deputy Prime Minister Maria Jesus Montero said on March 4.

In a televised address earlier, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reiterated Spain’s anti-war stance, warning that the conflict risked triggering a major global disaster. REUTERS