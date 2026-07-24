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White House says Trump, Zelensky to meet in Washington on July 28

US President Donald Trump (right) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a press conference at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, in Palm Beach, Florida on Dec 28, 2025.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are scheduled to meet in Washington on July 28, a White House official said on July 24.

A Ukrainian source said Zelensky was interested in travelling to the United States but his team was waiting for official confirmation of Trump's schedule from the White House.

Representatives for Zelensky did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the planned meeting.

Earlier on July 24, right-wing activist and Trump ally Laura Loomer interviewed Zelensky and said he told her he would likely be in the United States next week for a trip that would include a meeting with Trump.

Loomer, in a post on X, added that Zelensky said he would attend the funeral for the US Senator Lindsey Graham, who died earlier in July.

Graham was a major supporter of Ukraine, traveling there 10 times since the Russian invasion. He pushed for sanctions on Russia as well as US backing for Kyiv. REUTERS