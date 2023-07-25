White House says it does not back Ukraine attacks inside Russia

WASHINGTON - The White House said it does not condone Ukraine launching attacks inside Russia after two drones from Ukraine damaged buildings in Moscow earlier on Monday.

“As a general matter we do not support attacks inside of Russia,” White House spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a press briefing.

Russia vowed to take harsh retaliatory measures against Ukraine, calling the two drone strikes, including one close to the Defence Ministry’s headquarters, a brazen act of terror.

But Ms Jean-Pierre noted: “This is a war that Russia started. This is their war.

“And they can end it at any time by withdrawing forces from Ukraine instead of launching brutal attacks on civilians.”

Nobody was hurt in the attack in Moscow – the most high profile of its kind since two drones reached the Kremlin in May.

One drone struck close to Russia’s defence headquarters in a symbolic blow that underscored the reach of such drones, and a senior Ukrainian official said there would be more attacks.

Meanwhile, Kyiv on Monday said a Russian drone attack destroyed Ukrainian grain warehouses on the Danube River and wounded seven people.

The move led to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis warning that security in the Black Sea was at risk.

Amateur footage posted on social media by a Romanian showed an explosion just across the Danube, as drones appeared to hit the Ukrainian port of Reni on the river.

Reni is a Ukrainian port town where the Danube forms a natural frontier with Nato member Romania, and is also near the Moldovan border. The Danube delta region, which spans Romania and Ukraine, is being used as an export route for Ukrainian grain.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the blast with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Monday, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told journalists in Washington.

“We will defend every inch of Nato territory. The secretary made that clear in his call with the Romanian Foreign Minister today,” Mr Miller said.

“I strongly condemn the recent Russian attacks against the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on (the) Danube, very close to Romania,” President Iohannis wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“This recent escalation poses serious risks to the security in the Black Sea. It also affects further Ukrainian grain transit, thus the global food security,” he added.