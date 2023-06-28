While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 28

Four dead as Russian missile hits Ukraine restaurant

Two Russian missiles on Tuesday struck the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk and killed at least four people, local officials and police said, as rescue crews combed through a shattered restaurant in search of casualties.

The dead included a child while 42 people were injured at the restaurant, according to the city council in Kramatorsk, a city frequently targeted by Russian attacks. The second missile hit a village on the fringes of Kramatorsk, injuring five.

A Russian missile also hit a cluster of buildings in Kremenchuk, about 375km west in central Ukraine, exactly a year after an attack on a shopping mall there that killed at least 20. No casualties were reported in the latest attack.

In Kramatorsk, emergency workers scurried in and out of the shattered restaurant as residents stood outside embracing and surveying the damage.

