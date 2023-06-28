While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 28

Four dead as Russian missile hits Ukraine restaurant
Two Russian missiles on Tuesday struck the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk and killed at least four people, local officials and police said, as rescue crews combed through a shattered restaurant in search of casualties.
The dead included a child while 42 people were injured at the restaurant, according to the city council in Kramatorsk, a city frequently targeted by Russian attacks. The second missile hit a village on the fringes of Kramatorsk, injuring five.
A Russian missile also hit a cluster of buildings in Kremenchuk, about 375km west in central Ukraine, exactly a year after an attack on a shopping mall there that killed at least 20. No casualties were reported in the latest attack.
In Kramatorsk, emergency workers scurried in and out of the shattered restaurant as residents stood outside embracing and surveying the damage.
Anger as French police kill teenager who fled traffic stop
French police on Tuesday killed a teenager who attempted to flee a traffic check outside Paris, prompting shock and questions over the readiness of security forces to resort to violence.
The 17-year-old was driving in a rental car in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre early Tuesday when police pulled him over for breaking several road rules, prosecutors said.
A video circulating on social media, authenticated by AFP, shows two police officers trying to stop the vehicle, with one pointing his weapon at the driver through the window and firing at point blank when he drives off.
Haj draws 1.8 million pilgrims, falls short of record
This year’s annual haj pilgrimage has drawn more than 1.8 million worshippers, Saudi Arabia’s statistics authority said on Tuesday, a long way short of a record despite predictions of peak attendance.
The data showed most of the faithful came from abroad.
The kingdom’s officials had predicted this year’s rituals, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, would draw more than 2.5 million pilgrims, making it the largest to date.
Brazil fan leaves everything to PSG’s Neymar in will
Leaving everything you own to a multi-millionaire soccer player would not be everyone’s idea of a good cause, but one Brazilian fan could not think of a more deserving recipient of his worldly goods than Neymar Jr.
The anonymous fan said that beyond a love for the national team and for Brazil’s football legacy, he identified with Neymar, which led him to officially name the Brazil striker in his will.
“I like Neymar, I identify with him a lot. I also suffer with defamation, I am also very family-oriented and the relationship with his father reminds me a lot of mine with my father, who has passed away,” he said, in an interview with local media outlet Metropoles.
Missing British actor Julian Sands confirmed dead
British-born actor Julian Sands, best known for his role in the Oscar-celebrated film A Room With A View, was confirmed dead on Tuesday, five months after he went missing while out for a hike in snow-covered mountains of Southern California. He was 65.
Mostly skeletal human remains discovered by hikers on June 25, in the vicinity where Sands had vanished, were positively identified by the San Bernardino County coroner as belonging to the actor, the county sheriff’s department said.
The manner of his death remained under investigation, awaiting further test results, the department said in an statement.