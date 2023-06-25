While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 25

Rebel Russian mercenaries turn back short of Moscow
Heavily armed Russian mercenaries who advanced most of the way to Moscow began turning back on Saturday, de-escalating a major challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power, in a move their leader said would avoid bloodshed.
Mr Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former Putin ally and founder of the Wagner army, said his men reached within 200km of the capital.
Earlier, Moscow deployed soldiers in preparation for their arrival and told residents to avoid going out.
The Wagner fighters captured the city of Rostov hundreds of kilometres to the south before racing in convoy through the country, transporting tanks and armoured trucks and smashing through barricades set up to stop them, video showed.
Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin to move to Belarus
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin will move to Belarus under a deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to end an armed mutiny that Mr Prigozhin had led against Russia’s military leadership, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Mr Lukashenko had offered to mediate, with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agreement, because he had known Mr Prigozhin personally for around 20 years.
Mr Peskov said the criminal case that had been opened against Mr Prigozhin for armed mutiny would be dropped, and that the Wagner fighters who had taken part in his “march for justice” would not face any action, in recognition of their previous service to Russia.
Ukraine forces advance on the eastern front
Ukraine’s military said on Saturday that its forces had made advances near Bakhmut, one of the focal points of fighting on the eastern front, and in an area further south.
Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar, writing on Telegram, said an offensive was launched near a group of villages ringing Bakhmut - the town taken by Russia’s Wagner mercenary forces last month after months of fighting.
“In all these areas, we have made advances,” Ms Maliar wrote.
I’ll give it a shot! Belgian becomes instant hurdler
Talk about taking one for the team.
Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo suddenly had to become an expert in the 100m hurdles at the European Athletics Team Championships on Saturday to avoid her side being disqualified.
Boumkwo clocked 32.81sec, finishing last in the race in Chorzow won by Spain’s Teresa Errandonea in 13.22sec after stepping in at the last moment to replace injured compatriot Anne Zagre, a specialist in the discipline.
Alcaraz sets up Queen’s final against de Minaur
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz continued to thrive on London grasscourts in the build-up to Wimbledon when he beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda on Saturday to reach the Queen’s Club final.
The 20-year-old lost his opening set at Queen’s earlier in the week but has since looked ominously good and proved too powerful for Korda, winning 6-3 6-4.
In his first ATP Tour final on grass, Alcaraz will face Australian Alex de Minaur who earlier beat Danish second seed Holger Rune 6-3 7-6(2).